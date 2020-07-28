Air Wisconsin Airlines to reduce workforce by 47 employees

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Air Wisconsin Airlines is reducing its workforce by 47 union or represented employees as a result of decreased flying operations with United Airlines due to COVID-19.

In a notice sent to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (JFS) the airline said that the layoffs were temporary at this time and the time period for those layoffs was unknown. For now, it has made a tentative schedule for the layoffs and anticipates their last day to be Sept. 30 or over a 14 day period starting that day.

The airline said that layoffs are largely contingent on whether the demand for flying increases and if United Airlines needs Air Wisconsin’s flying services.

All affected employees have been notified of the layoffs and have been provided with the required information.

