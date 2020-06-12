Air travel numbers slowly climbing back up

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Despite the increase in the number of coronavirus cases, more people are beginning to travel by plane. The Transportation Security Administration reported this week a nearly 400 percent increase in flyers from its record low in April.

Linda Hughes, the air services marketing manager at the Dayton International Airport, said they are seeing that increase of traffic here at the Dayton International Airport too, and said July looks even better with more flights being planned. But there’s still a long way to go.

On Monday, the TSA reported 430,414 people passed through airport check-ins. But that’s nearly an 84 percent decrease from the same date in 2019. Hughes said as states are opening back up, they’re seeing foot traffic picking up.

“We were down 95 percent in April, and in May we saw a slight uptick of maybe down to just 88 percent, but we’re trending in the right direction,” said Hughes.

She said airlines were significantly cutting back on flights due to stay at home orders. Now, she said flights are slowly being added back, and reminds everyone that using smaller airports could help limit your exposure to large groups.

“We’ve received our schedule from the airlines for July and July looks like we’ll have a lot more capacity,” said Hughes. “The good thing about being a small footprint airport like Dayton is you know you’re going to limit yourself on how many people can crowd in here.”

She said air travel still looks vastly different because we’re still in the midst of a pandemic, and travelers need to be prepared when booking their flights.

“Most of the airlines are making it mandatory that you wear a mask,” added Hughes.