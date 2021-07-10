DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people gathered on the grounds of the Dayton International Airport Saturday morning to experience the 2021 Dayton Air Show. Spectators from across the region said they missed the show last year due to COVID, and are making up for it by partaking in the show this year.

“We bought Air Show tickets [for] Christmas [to go in] 2020 and then obviously COVID delayed that. So we’re pretty fortunate and happy we were able to come out this year,” said attendee Paul Goettemoeller.



Leading up to the main performance by the Thunderbirds at the end of the Saturday’s show, viewers said they enjoyed earlier parts of the display, including the AeroShell Aerobatic Team and other speed demonstrations.

“I liked the F-18,” said Columbus resident Courtney Buggs, who was attending the air show with his daughter, who said she is interested in learning more about airplanes and enjoyed every portion of the show.



Alicia Fleck, a Centerville resident, said even those who are not huge airplane enthusiasts, however, can still come out and enjoy the food, comradery and the performances, particularly following a year without the air show.

“Come on out,” she said, “especially if you haven’t been before. This is my second time here. I’m not a crazy plane person, but you can’t not enjoy this. It’s like art in the air.”

The Dayton Air Show will continue Sunday, July 11 from 12:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. To learn more about scheduling and tickets, click here.