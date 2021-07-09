Air show festivities will affect traffic in Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Vandalia is reminding residents of the impact the Dayton Air Show will have on traffic in that city.

The City said on its Facebook page that all business on James Bohanan Drive should be handled before 4:30 pm Friday, July 9. The road will be closed to traffic and become a one-way street for parade traffic only. The City said the closure is anticipated to last until 8:30 pm.

E. National Rd between James Bohanan Dr. and Dixie Drive will be closed Friday from 6:50 through approximately 8:30 pm.

N. Dixie Drive along with the Skyview and Inverness intersections will both be closed July 9 from 6:50 pm through 8:30 pm. Access for residents will be through the gate to the old Delphi on Marview.

The City asked residents to please be patient with traffic and pedestrians as Vandalia welcome the Air Show and Parade into town. Road Closures are subject to change.