DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The return of smoke from the Canadian wildfires has caused the Ohio EPA to issue a statewide Air Quality Alert through the rest of today.
As of 10 a.m., AirNow.gov, the air quality website/app from the federal Environmental Protection Agency — lists Dayton’s Air Quality Index as 134, putting it in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.
While most people with no pre-existing conditions will be able to operate outside without problem, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should take the following measures:
- Do less strenuous activities so you don’t breathe as hard.
- Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.
- Be active outdoors when air quality is better.
