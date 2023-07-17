DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The return of smoke from the Canadian wildfires has caused the Ohio EPA to issue a statewide Air Quality Alert through the rest of today.

As of 10 a.m., AirNow.gov, the air quality website/app from the federal Environmental Protection Agency — lists Dayton’s Air Quality Index as 134, putting it in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.

While most people with no pre-existing conditions will be able to operate outside without problem, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should take the following measures:

Do less strenuous activities so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

For more information about air quality in the Miami Valley, click here.