DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In anticipation of warmer temperatures this weekend and the pollutants that often come with them, an Air Quality Alert has been preemptively issued for several counties in the Miami Valley.

This alert, issued by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency, will go into effect midnight Saturday night and run until midnight Sunday in the following counties:

Montgomery County

Miami County

Greene County

Clark County

Preble County

Darke County

The temperature Sunday is forecast to hit the upper 80s, perhaps even the lower 90s, with moderate winds and plenty of sun, three ingredients for the formation of ground-level ozone.

Because of this ozone, the Air Quality Index is forecast to hit 101 that day. Any AQI between 100-150 is labeled “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” including people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens.

Most people who do not fit under one of those categories will likely have no ill effects with outdoor activity, but the National Weather Service does advise taking more breaks and doing less strenuous activities.

To reduce pollution, the NWS recommends:

carpooling or mass transit

biking

walking

refueling your vehicle after 8 p.m.

mowing your lawn in the evening

not idling your vehicle

This may be the first of several Air Quality Alerts issued over the next week, as the mercury is expected to top out in the 90s most days.

For more information, visit the NWS website here.