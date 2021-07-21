Air Quality Alert issued Thursday for most of Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Air Quality Alert (AQA) has been issued for most of the Miami Valley on Thursday, July 22.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA) determined that due to smoke from wildfires in the west and in Canada, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble Counties will all have elevated air pollution levels.

The current Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast for Thursday is 101. MVRPC said that any reading at 101 or higher is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” This includes older adults, children and anyone with respiratory or cardiac diseases.

To reduce air pollution on days with an AQA, residents of the Miami Valley can:

  • Avoid driving if possible
  • Refuel your vehicle after 8:00 p.m.
  • Limit use of small gasoline-powered equipment
  • Mow your lawn in the evening

Click here to sign up for alerts and daily Air Quality Index forecasts.

