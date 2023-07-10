DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley will be under an Air Quality Alert Tuesday, but unlike recent ones, this one can’t be blamed on our Friendly Neighbor to the North.

Rather than smoke from Canadian wildfires, Tuesday’s alert is due to the more mundane combination of a stagnant air mass, high temperatures and sunny skies leading to the creation of ground-level ozone.

According to a release from the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency and the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, the National Weather Service is predicting a high Tuesday in the upper 80s with southerly winds and sunny skies.

All this leads to a predicted Air Quality Index for Tuesday of 105, which is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

People who might be affected should reduce exposure by avoiding strenuous activities, and keeping outdoor activities short or considering moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

The MVRPC offers tips to help minimize the severity:

Don't drive if you can. With vehicle emissions being responsible for about half of ground-level ozone, try to reduce your impact by carpooling, taking mass transit, walking or riding a bike.

Hold off on filling up your car until the evening. By waiting until 8 p.m. or until the AQA expires, you'll keep the fuel vapors from forming smog.

Wait until evening to mow your lawn. Again, reduces smog.

