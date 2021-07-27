Air Quality Alert issued for most of Miami Valley Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Air Quality Alert (AQA) has been issued for most of the Miami Valley on Tuesday, July 27.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA) issued an air quality alert for Montgomery, Miami, Greene, Clark, Preble and Darke counties until midnight.

Levels of air pollution in the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards, according to the alert. The following actions are recommended on alert days to help reduce air pollution:

Carpool, if possible, bike, walk or take the bus instead of driving alone

Refuel your vehicle after 8 p.m.

Do not idle your vehicle, exhaust contributes to air pollution

Mow your lawn in the evening hours and avoid the use of gas-powered lawn equipment

For more information, visit miamivalleyair.org or call (937) 223-6323.