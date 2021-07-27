Air Quality Alert issued for most of Miami Valley Tuesday

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dayton_skyline_1556707602064.jpg

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Air Quality Alert (AQA) has been issued for most of the Miami Valley on Tuesday, July 27.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA) issued an air quality alert for Montgomery, Miami, Greene, Clark, Preble and Darke counties until midnight.

Levels of air pollution in the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards, according to the alert. The following actions are recommended on alert days to help reduce air pollution:

  • Carpool, if possible, bike, walk or take the bus instead of driving alone
  • Refuel your vehicle after 8 p.m.
  • Do not idle your vehicle, exhaust contributes to air pollution
  • Mow your lawn in the evening hours and avoid the use of gas-powered lawn equipment

For more information, visit miamivalleyair.org or call (937) 223-6323.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Beauty supply store owners attacked

2 dogs die after deadly bee swarm in Diamond Bar

Suspects arrested following police standoff at Dayton home

Baby trapped under crashed car, saved by Police

Police looking for suspect after Dayton shooting sends one person to hospital

More News