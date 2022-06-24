DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Miami Valley for Saturday, June 25.

The alert will be in effect for the areas of Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble counties, according to a release from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC).

Temperatures will be warmer as we go into the weekend, eventually getting to the 90s on Saturday and Sunday, according to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Cameron Saliga. The MVRPC said these conditions may lead to elevated air pollution levels.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast is 101 for Saturday. The commission said any reading above 101 is unhealthy for older adults, children and people with respiratory or cardiac diseases.

The commission said those groups should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and people with asthma should “follow their asthma action plans and keep quick-relief medicine handy.” The general public is not likely to be affected by the air quality, they should just take more breaks when outside and limit strenuous activities.

The following actions are recommended to reduce air pollution especially on Air Quality Alert Days: avoid driving if possible, refuel your vehicle after 8 p.m. or wait until after the alert expires, limit use of small gasoline-powered equipment like lawnmowers or chainsaws, and mow your lawn in the evening.

For more information on air quality in the Miami Valley, call 937-223-6323 or visit www.miamivalleyair.org.