DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission has issued an Air Quality Alert for Wednesday, June 28.

The alert is for all Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties areas, according to a release from the commission.

Wildfire smoke from Canadian wildfires has returned to the Miami Valley, resulting in high PM2.5 levels, the release states.

The Air Quality Index forecast for Wednesday is 130, unhealthy for certain groups.

An AQI of 50 or less signifies air with little or no pollution and minimal risk. An AQI of 51-100 signifies that while the air is still OK, there’s some risk.

In an effort to reduce air pollution, residents of affected areas are encouraged to avoid driving when possible, refuel vehicles after 8 p.m., limit use of gasoline-powered equipment and mow lawns in the evening rather than during the day.

More information about the Air Quality Alert can be found here or by calling the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission at 937-223-6323.