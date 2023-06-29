DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Air Quality Alert in the Miami Valley has been extended to Friday, marking three days of unhealthy air conditions caused by Canadian wildfires.

These conditions are dangerous for everyone, but there are certain groups more at risk.

Older adults, children and anyone with respiratory or cardiac diseases should reduce prolonged time outdoors or heavy exertion, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, which is why it is crucial to be prepared and take the necessary precautions.

Officials with Public Health Dayton Montgomery County are urging residents to take necessary precautions to protect their health, saying that it is crucial to stay informed about the current air quality conditions in the area.

Precautions include spending time in a room closed off from outside air and avoiding using candles, gas, propane, wood-burning stoves, fireplaces, and aerosol sprays. Additionally, if you have a central air conditioning system, use high efficiency filters to capture fine particles from smoke.

Residents should also stay hydrated. If your eyes, nose or throat are irritated, officials say running a humidifier may provide some relief.

“There’s six levels of air quality everywhere from good until hazardous, and that condition can vary multiple times throughout the day and throughout the week,” Dan Suffoletto, public information manager for Public Health Dayton Montgomery County, said. “So, the best thing to do is follow the air quality.”

Officials have advised residents to check the Air Quality Index regularly, as it provides an indication of the pollution levels and associated health risks. The Air Quality Index can be checked on the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency’s website here.