DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Air Quality Alert has been extended to Wednesday, June 7 for multiple Miami Valley counties.

According to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to persist in the region.

As the Air Quality Index is forecasted at 105 on Wednesday, an Air Quality Alert has been issued for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties.

“Any reading at 101 or higher is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups,’ ” MVRPC says. “Older adults, children, and anyone with respiratory or cardiac diseases should reduce prolonged time outdoors or heavy exertion. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans.”

Though much of the cause of the AQA is beyond our control, the MVRPC offered tips to help minimize the severity:

Don’t drive if you can

Hold off on filling up your car until the evening

Wait until evening to mow your lawn