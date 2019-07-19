Air Pollution Advisories in place across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Air Pollution Advisories are in place for Clark, Greene, Darke, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble counties for Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting conditions that are conducive for the formation of ground-level ozone (smog) and may lead to elevated air pollution levels.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast for Friday is 105 and Saturday is 115. Anything over 101 is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” like children, the elderly, or those with respiratory diseases.

It is safe to be outside, but watch out for symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue.

Smog is an irritant to the respiratory system formed when sunlight mixes with emissions from cars and small gas-powered engines.

Officials say you should avoid driving when possible, or consider carpooling, as vehicle emissions cause almost 50 percent of smog.

Refuel your vehicle after 8 pm, or if possible, do not refuel at all until the advisory notices are lifted.

If you have to drive, try to combine trips or delay running errands until the notice is lifted.

Drive a car that is well-tuned. If you have to wait for two minutes or more, it is better to turn the engine off and go inside.

Limit use of lawn mowers, chainsaws, power trimmers, and shredders around the home. Operating a gas-powered lawn mower for just one hour produces the same amount of pollution as driving a car for 11 hours.

Mow your lawn after 6 pm when the sunlight is not as strong.

For more information about air pollution, contact the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission at 937-223-6323, or the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency at 937-225-4435.

