FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN, AP) – Several U.S. Air Force Officers have announced they are suing the federal government after the military denied their exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

These officers have accused the Air Force of holding a double standard when evaluating exemptions, the Associated Press reports, saying that thousands of medical and administrative exemptions have been allowed, but very few religious exemptions were accepted.

The officers involved in the lawsuit have each spoken with a chaplain to determine that their beliefs were sincere.

Military leaders continue to say the vaccine is essential to keeping members healthy and maintaining the readiness of the force, The Associated Press reports.

Still, some military members and members of Congress are concerned the exemption review process may not be fair.

This article was written with contributions from The Associated Press.