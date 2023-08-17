DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A historic helicopter made a landing into its new Miami Valley home Wednesday.

The HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter is from the 57th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas and is now a permanent addition to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

In April of 2004, the chopper was sent on a mission to rescue five U.S. Army soldiers whose helicopter crashed during a sandstorm in Iraq.

The crew of the aircraft was awarded the Mackay Trophy for most meritorious flight of the year by an Air Force crew.

More information about the helicopter can be found here.