Air Force Museum to require all visitors to wear masks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Under new health guidance, staff at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force said it’s requiring all visitors to wear masks while indoors.

The change comes in accordance with the updated guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Defense and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The mask requirement will go into effect July 30 and will continue indefinitely.



Staff at the museum said the policy applies to all visitors three years of age and older, staff, and volunteers regardless of vaccination status. Visitors may wear their own masks or a free paper mask provided by the museum. Cloth masks will also be available for purchase.



Cleaning procedures and hand sanitizer stations will remain available throughout the museum and all visitors are asked to continue practicing good hygiene and physical distancing.



Staff said events scheduled at the museum are expected to continue as planned with the new guidelines in place.



Walk-through aircrafts will also remain open for touring.

For more information, contact the museum at 937-255-1283.



