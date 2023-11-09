DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has debuted its latest exhibit.

A ceremony was held on Thursday, Nov. 9. to commemorate the opening of the Enlisted Force Exhibit. This exhibit is a new, permanent display highlighting the enlisted force.

More than 40 elements of this exhibit are placed throughout the museum, located in the era or near artifacts that correlate to their relevance.

The museum says this new exhibit honors those who have served as the backbone of the daily operations of the U.S. Department of the Air Force through its 76-year history.

“Eighty percent of the Air Force is comprised of enlisted members. We all fly, we all maintain, and we all do one fight, but the aircraft needs the maintainers and all the other enlisted personnel,” said Bryan Carnes, curator.

The Air Force Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.