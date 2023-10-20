DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kids of all ages are welcome to a day of trick-or-treating and Halloween festivities at the Air Force Museum on Saturday.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host “Troops and Treats” this Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. After the trick-or-treat event, the museum will host a movie screening at 4 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes and bring their own treat bags. The trick-or-treat event is free to all.

Troops and Treats will feature candy stations, balloon twisters and face painting. The 501st Legion, fans who recreate stormtroopers from “Star Wars,” will be at the museum in costume to interact and pose with visitors.

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery and the Ohio School of Falconry will have animal encounters available, and the Dayton Airport will offer K-9 demonstrations.

Weapons of any kind, real or fake, will not be permitted on premise during the event. All candy and take-away items will be offered on a first-come, first served basis.

After Troops and Treats ends at 3 p.m., the Museum will host a special film screening of “Hocus Pocus” at 4 p.m. in the Air Force Museum Theatre. Visit the museum website for ticket information.

The entire event will be held inside the Air Force Museum, and will take place rain or shine.

Find more information about Troops and Treats and other events held at the museum here.