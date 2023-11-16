WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host two concerts this holiday season.

The US Air Force Band of Flight will perform various holiday classics at the Air Force Museum on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets are free, but limited.

Each performance will be 70 to 90 minutes, and take place in the museum’s second building. The museum is located at 1100 Spaatz St. inside Wright-Patt Air Force Base.

Tickets are available exclusively online starting Dec. 1 and limited to six tickets per order. Click here for more information.

Paper tickets will not be issued this year. Requestors will receive a digital confirmation with their tickets.

The USAF Band of Flight presents more than 250 performances annually, at official military functions and ceremonies as well as public concerts and events. The group was founded in 1942.