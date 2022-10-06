Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — A United States Air Force Colonel stationed at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Greene County who reportedly drowned while on vacation in West Virginia Monday has died.

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Chief of Engagements has confirmed the victim of the accident was 46-year-old Col. John Catoe from Ohio.

According to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the accident happened on the lower Gauley in West Virginia at a class four rapid called Stairsteps.

Col. Catoe was actively serving in the United States Air Force when the accident happened during a commercial river trip.

West Virginia officials are investigating the cause of death as a possible drowning. No further information has been provided at this time.

