Air Force medic reunites with family in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Staff Sgt. Zachary Williams surprised his family with a special reunion Tuesday night at Get Air.

The Air Force medic has spent the last six months in Kuwait and now plans to spend some quality time with his wife and children.

“I’m just excited to finally get a chance to see my kids and hang out and play with them, take care of them, and help out my wife because she’s done an amazing job over the last six months. It’s been stressful, so I’m happy to be here,” he says.

In addition to visiting family in Texas, Williams says his big goal is to catch up on some R&R while he’s home.

