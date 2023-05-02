DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There are just a few days left to register for the Air Force Marathon in September before entry fees increase.

On May 9, registration for the full marathon, half marathon and marathon relay will increase by $10, and the 10K and 5K races will increase by $5. This increase will push the total cost for the full marathon to $110 per runner and the half marathon to $100. (See full pricing here.)

The race will be held on Sept. 16, one day after the Nutter Center’s Health and Fitness Expo which runs Sept. 14-15.

For more information about the race and other events that weekend, visit the Air Force Marathon website.