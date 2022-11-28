Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Registration is now open for the 27th annual Air Force Marathon.

The 27th annual Air Force Marathon will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton.

“We are very excited to launch the 2023 Air Force Marathon events,” Rachael Ferguson, marathon director. “We have heard what runners had to say and look forward to bringing an excellent experience for each of them next year.”

Active duty, reservists, veterans, Guard members, military retirees and ROTC cadets can receive an additional discount up to $10 off their registration from Monday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 5.

Runners have the option to compete in the marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, three-person marathon relay, Tailwind Trot 1K Kids Run, Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series and virtual races.

