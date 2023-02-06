DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Air Force Marathon participants can save on their race entry fees if they register prior to the second scheduled price increase this week.

Registration for the full marathon, half marathon and marathon relay will increase by $10, while the 10K and 5K will rise by $5 after Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The Tailwind Trot is currently $18 but will move to $20. Prices for the full and half marathon “Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series” will climb to $180 and $175, respectively.

Active duty, reservists, Guard members, veterans, retired military and ROTC cadets may receive up to $10 off the in-person full or half marathon, relay and “Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series” or $5 off the 10K or 5K.

The Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16. The Health & Fitness Expo, held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14, and Friday, Sept. 15.

The weekend will also feature a Gourmet Pasta Dinner the same day as the 5K and Tailwind Trot on Friday, Sept 15, as well as an After Party on Saturday, Sept. 16.

For more information about the race weekend, click here. Questions can be directed to Wright-Patterson Public Affairs at (937)-522-3252.