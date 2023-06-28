** The video above shows tips for participants in a prior Living Dayton episode in 2021 **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Runners interested in participating in the Air Force Marathon will want to book their spot sooner than later.

Beginning July 6, registration fees will be increasing for the different races, according to the US Air Force Marathon. 2 NEWS compiled information of all upcoming price increases for the various races.

Name of Race Price Increase Price on July 6 Full Marathon $15 $125 Half Marathon $15 $115 10K $5 $65 5K $5 $45 Tailwind Trot 1K Kids’ Run $2 $25 Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series

(Full Marathon) $20 $230 Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series

(Half Marathon) $20 $220 Marathon Relay $10 $230

Individuals that are active duty, guard members, retired military, reservists, ROTC cadets and veterans may have the opportunity to take $10 off of the full or half marathon, relay and Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series. A discount of $5 could be given for the 10K, 5K and any other in-person race.

People that want to participate in a select race, but may not be able to appear in person can take part in the virtual race, which is happening from Sept. 1 to 30 on your own time.

“The Health & Fitness Expo, held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14 and Friday, Sept. 15,” the marathon says. “Race participants must pick up their packets at this time, as there will be no packet pick-up on Saturday unless race day packet pick up was purchased ahead of time.”

A final price increase will take place on Sept. 14, while the last day to register for a race is Sept. 15. On Sept. 16 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the races are scheduled to take place.

