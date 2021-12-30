WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Registration for the 26th Air Force Marathon begins at midnight on Jan. 1.

Runners who register by Jan. 3 can receive a special savings of up to $20, according to the 88th Air Base Wing Office of Public Affairs. Active duty, Guard members, reserve, retirees, veterans and ROTC cadets of all branches can receive an additional discount of up to $10 off their registration.

According to the 88th Air Base Wing, the Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Sat., Sept. 17, 2022. The weekend will also include a two-day Health and Fitness Expo at Wright State University’s Nutter Center from Sept. 15-16 as well as a Breakfast of Champions and Gourmet Pasta Dinner on Sept. 16.

Runners have the option to compete in the marathon. half marathon, 10k, 5K, three-person marathon relay, Tailwind Trot 1K Kids Run, Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series and virtual races.

For more information and to register, visit register.usafmarathon.com.