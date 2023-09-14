FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Festivities for the annual Air Force Marathon are set to begin on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The Air Force Marathon Health & Fitness Expo starts Thursday and features more than 100 exhibitors on health, fitness and nutrition.

It will take place at the Wright State University Nutter Center and will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

The expo is free and open to the public.

Along with the expo, race participants can start picking up their packets on Thursday at the Nutter Center.

In order to receive a bib, adults must present their photo ID as well as their bib number.

If you are unable to pick up your packet during the expo, someone else can do it for you. To make arrangements for someone else to pick up your packet, you must fill out the Bib Pick-Up Authorization Form. Click here to access the form.

The person picking up your packet for you must present the completed form, their photo ID and a copy of your photo ID.

There will be no packet pickup on race day unless you preordered “race day packet pick-up.”

For more information about the expo or packet pickup, click here.