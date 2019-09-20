Air Force Marathon events begin Friday

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – On your mark, get set, go! Events for the weekend’s Air Force Marathon are off, beginning Friday morning.

Events begin Friday morning with A Breakfast of Champions at the Holiday Inn in Fairborn at 8 am. Other events for the Air Force Marathon on Friday include a spaghetti dinner at 5 pm at the Air Force Museum and the Kids 1K and 5K races.

The rest of the races and events set off Saturday morning with the 10K race at 6:30 am followed by the half and full marathons at 7:30 am. Roughly 25,000 people are expected to show up, including runners, volunteers, and spectators.

Attendance had decreased in recent year but this time around it’s up. In total, the event has a $10 million economic impact.

“Some people are here because their loved ones served,” Brandon Hough, Air Force Marathon Director, said. “Some people, their parents overcame cancer, running in their honor, running because a family member no longer can.”

Following the race on Saturday, there will be an after party at The Greene starting at 5 am.

