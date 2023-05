DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Course maps have been released for the 2023 Air Force Marathon!

The Air Force Marathon has announced that course maps have been released for all races held during the marathon weekend. With everything from a 1K kids run to the full marathon event, these races have an option for everyone to get involved and get moving.

You can click here to view the race maps and learn more about each course. You can also register online here.