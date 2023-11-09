WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Air Force Research Laboratory plans to hire over 50 new employees with an upcoming event.

The AFRL will host a hiring event at the Sinclair Conference Center on Dec. 7-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event aims to hire more than 50 entry-level to expert positions across various AFRL locations in the area.

This hiring event is for anyone with science or technology backgrounds who might be interested in working for the Air Force.

Job positions are open in various areas, including: Computer science

Contracting

Data analytics

Engineering Aerospace/aeronautical Electrical Mechanical General Computer

Financial management

Physics

Those interested in attending the event can submit their resume in advance here. Recruiters will review applications and schedule interviews to take place during the event in Room 116.

Sinclair Conference Center is located at 444 West Third St. in Dayton. Parking is available in underground garage C at 12 West Fourth St.

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary research and development center for science and technology in the Air Force. More than 12,000 people work across the globe for the AFRL.

Find more information on the AFRL website.