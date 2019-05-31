Air Force Chief of Staff tours damage at WPAFB housing

WPAFB, (Ohio) - The Air Force Chief of Staff spent Friday afternoon at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and got a tour of the damage to base housing.

A release from WPAFB said that 150 homes were damaged by Monday's tornadoes.

It said the NWS determined it was an EF-3 tornado that touched down in the area, and of the 150 damaged homes, 14 were identified as uninhabitable, five of which were vacant.

General David Goldfein, the Air Force's top uniformed officer, spent about an hour and a half at one of the housing subdivisions that saw damage as well as the Air Force museum that received minimal damage.

He spent his time thanking first responders and said the community is getting support from the United States Air Force.

Gen. Goldfein said base agencies are accommodating the displaced families with proper housing.

He added, the United States Air Force actually does not have insurance, but said, in the same instance of Tyndall and Moffat Air Force Bases that received storm damage, they will work to get federal aid.

"We know that there's a number of members of Congress who have been working on this really hard," said Goldfein. "It hasn't come through yet, but we're hopeful at this point that it will come through."

He said he knows damage in other areas like downtown Dayton were also hit hard which affects Wright-Patterson Air Force Base because of its close ties to the community.

He spent a few minutes during his tour really thanking the first responders and everyone who has helped with recovery efforts.

"Many of these families are there without their military member, because the military member or civilian military member is deployed," said Goldfein. "What we need is privatized housing contractors who feel like they're accountable and responsible for taking care of those families, and this one does that."

General Goldfein also said one other aspect of his tour Friday other than checking on the families, was to make sure the chain of command took proper action and kept these families safe during the storms but also are aiding in recovery efforts.

He said he is very pleased to report that the response from the commanders and the community has been swift.

