Air Force Chief of Staff to tour damage at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Posted: May 31, 2019 02:54 PM EDT

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE (WDTN) - The Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force will visit the base housing area to view damage from Monday night's tornado outbreak.

Gen. David L. Goldfein, the Air Force's top uniformed officer, will speak with first responders and housing residents at The Prairies at Wright Field housing area.

The EF-3 tornado that struck the housing area damaged 150 homes, including 14 that are uninhabitable. Five of those 14 were vacant at the time of the storms.

Base agencies have worked with families to ensure they have a safe and suitable housing alternative.

