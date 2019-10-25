Air Force Base hosts 15th annual Pumpkin Chuck

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In the brisk fall afternoon, leaves fell and pumpkins flew at Wright-Patt Air Force Base’s 15th annual Pumpkin Chuck.

The event is hosted at the base and features multiple teams of engineers that constructed elaborate catapults designed to throw objects long distances.

Every October, teams from area schools meet to launch pumpkins and compete for which team can launch them furthest. Pumpkins fly hundreds of yards while teams of distance-checking volunteers find the landing spot and report back exactly how far the pumpkin launched.

The event brought out hundreds of residents and included multiple food trucks, music, and a bounce-house for children to play in.

View photos from the event in the slideshow below:

WPAFB Pumpkin Chuck by Phil Wiedenheft

The event featured three types of catapult machines.

The first was a human-powered device that visitors could sign up to participate in. The device does not have as much distance as the mechanical ones, but various groups were able to compete at which team could successfully hit the target in the field ahead with their launch.

In the WDTN.com Web Exclusive below, view some of the human-powered launches:

The second type was a Class B model that was largely designed by students at various area schools, including Wright State University and Troy Christian. The Class B machines fire anywhere from about four to 500 feet.

In the WDTN.com Web Exclusive below, view some of the Class B launches:

The final, and largest, model is the Class A. Two Class A’s were present at the event. The machines are hundreds of feet tall, run by large motors, and can fire up to 3,000 feet. They compete in national competitions.

Once they launch, teams of trucks and motorcycles take off down a runway, in search of the far off pumpkin.

In the WDTN.com Web Exclusive below, view one of the Class A launches:

“We focus on the STEM aspect of it to get young students and science-minded people out here,” said Matt Hampshire, a local engineer who helps put on the event. “It’s just to create that spark of interest in potential careers later down the road.”

Spectators said they loved bringing their children to the event because it was something unique that helped get them in the holiday spirit.

“It’s become something of a tradition coming down here,” said Roger, a Riverside resident. “We bring our seats out, takes guesses on what teams will do the best, and enjoy the show.”

