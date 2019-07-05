Air Force awards multi-million dollar contract to UD Research Institute

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton Research Institute, the research arm of the university, was awarded a 10-year contract worth $28.5 million by the Air Force Life Cycle Management System to provide F-15 sustainment engineering studies.

According to UDRI, the contract will allow UDRI to “offer systems/structural engineering field and programmed depot maintenance support, reliability and maintainability analysis, and aircraft structural integrity program capability development and sustainment.”

The work of the project, which is expected to be completed by June 28, 2029, will happen in Dayton and at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia. UDRI says that contract is a “win” for the institute, as well as the City of Dayton, as the work will be done locally.

