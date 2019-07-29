Air conditioning issues shut down Montgomery Co. Business Solutions Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Business Solutions Center (BSC) will be closed through at least Tuesday due to air conditioning issues.

“We’re having problems with our air conditioning at the Business Solutions Center at 1435 Cincinnati St., and we’ve had to close that facility for the day,” county officials tweeted Monday afternoon.

We anticipate the repairs will begin tomorrow, and we aren't planning to open the BSC tomorrow, July 30. We will keep you updated on when the BSC will reopen.



Read more details on our website at https://t.co/HvbfC9TYQt — Montgomery County (@MCOhio) July 29, 2019

They go on to say repairs are anticipated to begin on Tuesday and the BSC will remain closed through the day.

It is unclear at this time when the BSC will reopen.

