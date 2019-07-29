Air conditioning issues shut down Montgomery Co. Business Solutions Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Business Solutions Center (BSC) will be closed through at least Tuesday due to air conditioning issues.
“We’re having problems with our air conditioning at the Business Solutions Center at 1435 Cincinnati St., and we’ve had to close that facility for the day,” county officials tweeted Monday afternoon.
They go on to say repairs are anticipated to begin on Tuesday and the BSC will remain closed through the day.
It is unclear at this time when the BSC will reopen.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.