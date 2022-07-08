DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Air Camp is taking off in the Miami Valley and it’s reaching new heights.

The organization was launched in 2010, and over the last 12 years it has expanded.

It started as a program for students in middle school; it expanded to high school last year; in the fall, it will expand to adults.

During the summer months, 4th through 12th-graders and teachers from all over the country sign up to get a lesson from the cockpit and first-hand flying experience.



“We could turn and actually feel the G’s as we turned. It was so cool,” said Jaelin Apple, a 12th grader from Cleveland.

“I don’t even have my driver’s license yet and I’m flying an airplane,” said Alyssa Tegtmeir, an 11th grader from Beavercreek.

As part of camp, they get to experience a variety of flight-related activities, some in the air and others on the ground.

“Flying airplanes, flying uninhabited aerial vehicles, working in the Air Force Research Laboratory with the scientists and engineers — things that they might not be able to do otherwise,” said Dick Reynolds, vice chairman for Air Camp.

They use the many venues available in our area, including Sinclair Community College, the Dayton International Airport, the National Museum of the USAF, and the Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport in Greene County.

From working in the classroom and starting with flight simulators, they then take to the sky to sit in the pilot seat.

“I was so excited to have the experience of being able to actually fly in a plane and get to do activities relating to a career I want to take,” said Apple.

The goal of the program is to inspire students and get them thinking about careers in STEM and aviation.

“We try to get a balance of students who are clearly interested in STEM education, clearly interested in aviation and aeronautics but maybe not interested as well because those are the ones we really want to motivate,” said Reynolds.

“The momentum, the potential, the impact that this program has on young people is incredible,” said Rosie Melia, director of development for Air Camp.

Melia works with donors and cultivates funding and grants for the camp.

“With every nonprofit organization, contributed revenue is essential,” said Melia. “We have a goal of every year 15% of our participants receiving financial support, and we typically well exceed that.”

Volunteers help guide students as they chart their path over the course of several days.

“We put our own resources into this. That psychic pay, if you will, is a pretty powerful motivator for us,” said Reynolds.

The one-of-a-kind experience in flight is a chance for the next generation to see what’s on the horizon.

“I want to be an aeronautical engineer,” said Apple.

“I want to be a pilot in the Air Force when I grow up,” said Tegtmeir.

“One of our visions is to put Dayton, Ohio further on the map as a home for something really special. You’ve probably heard of space camp in Huntsville, Alabama. The two are synonymous. Well, at some point, we hope that when people think of Dayton, Ohio, they think of Air Camp,” said Reynolds.

Air Camp is expanding to adults in the fall of 2022. It will be used as a moneymaker to help fund the student camps. Registration is open until July 29. To register or learn more, click here.