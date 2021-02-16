Ahead of the second round of winter storms, snow tools sold out in stores across Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The winter storm has stopped for now and during the lull, many are headed out to make last second purchases ahead of the next round of snow and wind.

But if they’re looking for things like snow shovels, snow blowers or sleds…they may be out of luck.

“We’re out of shovels, we’re out of snow blowers, [and] this is the last of the scrapers we have,” said Mark Hollo, manager of Handyman Ace Hardware. “Pretty much anything with winter goods we have depleted.”

Even fun items like sleds were off the shelves.

“That was one of the first things we ran out of. Everyone wanted to get a sled ready for today,” said Hollo.

Tuesday afternoon Handyman Ace Hardware still had salt for customers but bags were selling quickly. Hollo says if a customer is looking for salt ahead of the storm they could use substitutes like sand or kitty litter to create traction instead.