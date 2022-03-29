SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An agreement was reached regarding cleanup of toxic barrel fill in Springfield.

The City of Springfield said a plan with a roadmap to clean up the toxic waste was finalized and announced in a commission meeting Monday. According to the city, industrial waste barrels full of toxic chemicals are dumped in a part of the closed landfill at 3108 Snyder Domer Rd. These barrels are threatening to contaminate a nearby aquifer that provides drinking water to thousands within the community.

A consent decree that has information on work for the cleanup is being circulated to be signed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and seven companies responsible for the waste.

“Having this consent decree in place is an essential and significant stage in our community’s effort to resolve the Barrel Fill issue and safeguard our water,” said Springfield City Commissioner David Estrop. “While there is more work ahead of us, I commend the People for Safe Water, community leaders and the key players in the consent decree for their efforts in bringing us to this vital next step. We did it!”

The decree will need to be submitted to the DOJ by April 6, then it will be submitted to the U.S. District Court of Southern Ohio for final approval.