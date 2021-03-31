AG Yost urges Ohioans to report robocalls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is asking Ohioans to continue to report robocalls.

Yost said on Twitter that the goal is to make Ohio the “toughest state” for robocallers to operate in.

Robocalls can be reported by texting “ROBO” to 888111 or by visiting www.OhioProtects.org.

