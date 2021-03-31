AG Yost urges Ohioans to report robocalls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is asking Ohioans to continue to report robocalls.

Yost said on Twitter that the goal is to make Ohio the “toughest state” for robocallers to operate in.

With the goal of making Ohio the toughest state for #robocallers to operate in, AG Yost continues to fight the nuisance w/ enforcement action that seeks to hold perpetrators accountable.

Report calls by texting “ROBO” to 888111 or visiting https://t.co/R57IjkfZZz. #JustDontAnswer pic.twitter.com/mzw12rfh9g — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) March 31, 2021

Robocalls can be reported by texting “ROBO” to 888111 or by visiting www.OhioProtects.org.