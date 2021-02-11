AG Yost sues Dayton contractor accused of exploiting homeowners after 2019 tornadoes

DATYON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against a Dayton contractor accused of exploiting homeowners who suffered property damage from the Dayton-area tornadoes in 2019.

Yost filed the lawsuit in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Thursday, alleging that 54-year-old Robert T. Green, through his business TK Home Improvement LLC., “solicited several homeowners that were left vulnerable by the tornadoes” from May 2019 through February 2020.

According to complaints received by Yost’s Consumer Protection Section, Green took $95,650 in payments from those homeowners and did shoddy work or no work at all.

“This grifter took advantage of homeowners who had been through a harrowing experience and were trying to rebuild and repair their lives,” Yost said. “This was a heartless con that we will rectify in court.”

In the lawsuit Yost alleges that Green violated the Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Home Solicitation Sales Act. Green’s business was registered at his home where Yost’s office tried to contact him. Green did not respond to the complaints.

As part of the lawsuit, Yost is asking for an injunction that prohibits Green and his business from operating.

To review the full lawsuit, click here.