AG Yost honors finalists in Springfield City Schools ‘Do the Write Thing Challenge’

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost honored the finalists of Springfield City Schools “Do the Write Thing Challenge,” meeting with the middle school students in an award ceremony Tuesday.

“I can’t begin to express how proud I am of the bravery and passion these middle school students shared with us in their writings,” Yost said. “I knew there were some tremendous students in Springfield, but the level of thoughtfulness and desire to make their community better is stunning.”

Yost partnered with the Springfield City School District for Ohio’s first Do the Write Thing challenge, which is designed to encourage young people to discuss instances of violence they experienced and share their ideas of how to reduce violence in their community.

The program received more than 660 submissions from seventh- and eighth-grade students from Hayward Middle School, Roosevelt Middle School and Schaefer Middle School.

The top ten writings were compiled into a booklet to be shared across the state to recognize the students who excelled in accepting the challenge to share their voices and help stop violence. The top ten finalists are:

Caleb Beverly (Schaefer)

Clayton Brim Jr. (Hayward)

Benjamin Brown (Roosevelt)

Anna Denton (Hayward)

Lily Hatton (Roosevelt)

Corbin Lambert (Roosevelt)

Kayla Miller (Roosevelt)

Nevaeh Myers (Roosevelt)

Karson Spurgeon (Schaefer)

Breyanna Ward (Roosevelt)

Of the top ten, Lily Hatton and Corbin Lambert were selected to become Ohio’s ambassadors to the national Do the Write Thing conference.