AG Yost files lawsuit against Xenia florist who ‘abandoned couples on their wedding day’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Attorney General Dave Yost filed a civil lawsuit against a Xenia florist who abandoned couples on their wedding day.

The lawsuit was filed in Greene County Common Pleas Court and states that Desiree Gilliam Pace, through the business Flowers by Des, violated the Consumer Sales Practices Act by accepting money from Ohio consumers for weddings and other important events but failing to deliver services.

“Weddings are meant to be a celebration of love, not a chance for a heartless grifter to leave couples empty-handed and upset,” Yost said. “This action won’t take the sting away from that day, but I vow to help these couples get some payback.”

Through the lawsuit, Yost is seeking restitution for at least 48 Ohioans who were scammed out of more than $50,000.

Flowers by De, is no longer in business. According to Yost, Pace has been unresponsive to several requests from his Consumer Protection Section.

Yost alleges that Pace told consumers who requested refunds that, pursuant to the contracts, they had to wait 90 days to receive their refunds. She also misinformed the consumers about the status of their refunds.

According to Yost, in nearly all cases Pace did not issue refunds.

Consumers who suspect an unfair or deceptive sales practice should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office online or at 1-800-282-0515.

