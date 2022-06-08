DISCLAIMER: Portions of this footage may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is required.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost discussed additional details in the case of the man who had been shot by an assailant and was lying in the street when he was run over by a Springfield police cruiser a year ago.

On June 13, 2021, Eric Cole and his girlfriend were at a bar when Cole became disruptive, prompting his girlfriend to take them home. As she dropped Cole off at his home, Assistant AG Anthony Pierson said Cole became abusive, striking her multiple times.

The girlfriend eventually removed herself from the situation and later texted Cole, saying she was breaking up with him. Cole then became agitated, taking a 9 mm handgun and threatening to shoot up a home on Liberty Street his girlfriend was known to frequent.

Ring doorbell footage shows Cole showing up to the home, asking for his now ex-girlfriend and brandishing his weapon. Pierson said that Cole left, only to return to the home later that evening in a borrowed car. During his second visit, he came upon two brothers, one of which owned the home in question. Cole reportedly asked the brothers where to find his ex-girlfriend and, when dissatisfied with the answer, shot at the pair. One of the brothers returned fire, hitting Cole in the arm before he drove away.

Cole returned the car to its owner on S. Center Boulevard before ending up in the street, where he called 911. Pierson said it is unknown why Cole was lying in the street, however, autopsy results showed he had both alcohol and cocaine in his system, and he had lost some blood from his wound.

Officers responded to the call on South Center Boulevard just after 11:20 p.m. In the chaos of the evening, Pierson said there was some confusion between dispatch and the responding officers about where Cole was located.

The first officer on the scene, Officer Amanda Rosales, was looking for house numbers when she ran over Cole, Pierson said. Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf said Rosales and another officer immediately got out to render aid.

Dash camera footage from Officer Rosales’ vehicle clearly shows Cole’s body in the road, however, Yost and Pierson reminded viewers that dash footage is not an accurate depiction of what the officer sees.

Cole was then taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center before he was flown via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead around midnight.

An investigation was opened into the case and Officer Rosales was placed on administrative leave.

The Montgomery County Coroner later confirmed that Cole had died from blunt force trauma and ruled his death to be an accident. The case was handed to the Grand Jury to decide whether any criminal action had been made during the collation. They determined there was no sufficient evidence of criminal activity and did not indict anyone in Cole’s death.

Yost met with Senior Assistant AG Anthony Pierson to discuss Cole’s case via a Zoom conference at 11 am.

