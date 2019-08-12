AG Barr praises Dayton Police for shooting response

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United States Attorney General William Barr praised the Dayton police officers who ran toward shooter Connor Betts during the Oregon District mass shooting on Aug. 4 while speaking to the National FOP Conference in New Orleans Monday.

“The horrors of El Paso and Dayton still weigh heavily on us today,” Attorney General Barr said. “We will mourn the victims today. We’re also proud of the the police who responded to the scene and prevented further bloodshed.”

Barr then singled out the Dayton Police Department, commending the officers in their response to the shooting.

“It was particularly stirring to watch the footage from Dayton,” Barr said. “As the shooting started and the civilians fled, you see the police charging headlong towards the shooter, who they quickly neutralized. Every American should thank God that we still have men and women like them, like you, who stand ready to turn toward the mortal danger.”

Barr then said that President Trump “will not let acts of mass shooting or domestic terrorism go unanswered.”

