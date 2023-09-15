DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton and Montgomery County’s mosquito control program has scheduled broad spray treatment in response to a positive test for West Nile Virus in Washington Township.

Public Health is scheduled to spray the following areas on Tuesday, Sept 19:

Brampton Road

Brookmount Road

Cantella Court

Hithergreen Drive

Limberlost Trail

Marshall Road

Mondelet Court

Nicolet Lane

Overhill Lane

Terrace Park Drive

Residents are advised to call (937)-224-8793 for more information about the process.