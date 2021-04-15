After postponement, Red Kettle Kickoff 5K goes off without a hitch

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Red Kettle Kickoff 5K and family fun walk may was rescheduled to Saturday, April 10, after being postponed in November due to the ongoing pandemic.

The event started at 8:30 a.m. at the Ray and John Kroc Corps Community Center in Dayton.

Organizers say the event is named after the Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettles, which are staffed during the holidays to collect money for Miami valley families in need.

“All of our money is going to our Red Kettles … that money is distributed out to all of our programs and goes to help all of our different people,” said Erin May, fitness and recreation director at Kroc Center.

Those that attended could either run or walk at their own pace.