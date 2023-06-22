The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after the number of inmate deaths this year has surpassed 2021 and 2022 combined.

Less than two weeks ago, Gerald Ford, 47, became the sixth person to die while in the Montgomery County Jail despite being in custody for only 11 hours.

Deputies at the jail used CPR and Narcan (the nasal spray used for opioid overdoses) in an attempt to revive him but he still died.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

With three of the deaths associated with drugs, the public is questioning how overdoes are being handled in the jail.

According to jail process, inmates are first patted down before going directly to the body scanner. They then surrender their civilian clothes and receive a jail uniform. Based on their housing history, inmates are then placed in a unit.

According to Chief Deputy Matt Haines, Ford had been placed in a Direct Supervision wing due to a history of illegal drug use, similar to previous confirmed overdose deaths.

The toxicology report will help determine the cause of Ford’s death. The sheriff’s office is also combing through video footage of his time in their custody to see if anything happened leading up to his collapse.

Haines said it’s standard for inmates to receive medical attention as soon as they show signs of needing it. They also receive medication if they experience symptoms of withdrawal.

“We have around 50 full-time medical staff here,” said Haines. “We’re doing everything we can, but we’re perplexed and saddened that we’re sitting here talking about another death like this.”

The Montgomery County Jail is currently undergoing renovation. One of the goals of the project is to increase the currently limited amount of space for medical care.