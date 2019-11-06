After 60 years helping the community, Miamisburg thrift store closing

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miamisburg thrift store that has been serving the community for 60 years will close its doors from the last time November 30.

St. James United Thrift Store opened in 1959. St. James United Methodist Church told 2 NEWS they lost the lease on the current location at 11 S. Main St. in Miamisburg. The church has been unable to find a new location they can afford.

One of the barriers, according to the church, was the need for low rent. The church said they give all their extra money back to the community by donating to schools, helping families at Christmas and operating a food pantry.

The church also told 2 NEWS the store needs on Main Street because many of their clients do not have a car and walk to the store.

The church said even though the store will close at the end of the month they will continue to do their best to help the people of Miamisburg.

