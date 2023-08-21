DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The new commander of the 711th Performance Wing at the Air Force Research Lab was introduced Monday.

Brig. Gen. Dr. Robert Bogart officially assumed command of the wing at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

The 711th Wing is a unique combination of the Human Effectiveness Directorate and the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine.

Dr. Bogart replaces Brig. Gen. John Andrus who left the role in June for a position at the Pentagon. He will lead a workforce of over 2,000 Airmen, Guardians, Department of Defense civilians and contractors.

“I joined the Air Force in 1997 as a new dentist out of dental school looking for opportunities for additional training,” Dr. Bogart said. “What I found was an incredible service that provided healthcare and service to our nation. I fell in love with the mission of the Air Force, and that’s why I’ve continued to stay.”

He is the 7th commander of the wing since it was created in 2008.